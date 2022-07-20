Zimbabwe Cricket line up basic/intermediate coaching courses

Some of the participants at the cricket coaching course

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cricket are continuing with efforts to improve the level of coaching in the country as they have lined up basic/intermediate courses in Matabeleland South and Matabeleland North.

The first course is taking place at Gwanda High School, started on Tuesday and concludes on Friday. From Matabeleland South, the ZC facilitators are heading to Matabeleland North where two courses are lined up. Hwange High School is the venue of the first course from 24 to 27 July while Mosi-oa-Tunya in Victoria Falls will host the second one in the province from 28 to 31 July.

In April, ZC had similar courses early this year in Bulawayo, Kwekwe, Mutare and Masvingo.

