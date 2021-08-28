Zimbabwe Cricket mourn football legend George Shaya

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cricket have joined the nation in mourning the death of football legend, George “Mastermind” Shaya who died in Harare at the age of 77 last Tuesday.

Shaya won the Soccer Star of the Year a record five times in 1969, 1972, 1975, 1976 and 1977.

“Zimbabwe Cricket joins the sporting fraternity and the nation at large in mourning the demise of the legendary former Dynamos and Zimbabwe football player George Shaya, who passed on this week. Named Zimbabwe Soccer Star of the Year a record five times, his success speaks for itself and his impact on the game and our society as a whole will last generations,’’ said ZC.

The cricket mother body said Shaya’s legendary status goes beyond football.

“Yet his legacy extends beyond the football field. Even for us in cricket, we find inspiration in Shaya’s prowess and indefatigable quest for excellence. We have lost a true icon. May his legacy live on forever,’’ concluded the ZC statement.

Shaya was granted a state assisted funeral and will be laid to rest on Saturday (today) at Warren Hills Cemetery in Harare.

