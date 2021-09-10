Zimbabwe Cricket recieve clean audit from PriceWaterhouseCoopers

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cricket have received a clean audit from world renowned firm, PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

Delegates at ZC’s annual general meeting held virtually on Thursday adopted the audited financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2020. The accounts for the period under review were audited, for the first time, by the world’s leading audit firm PwC and once again ZC received a sparkling audit opinion.

ZC chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani welcomed the report and congratulated the organisation for attaining the clean audit.

“Congratulations for a job well done. To get a clean audit from PwC is a great achievement,” he told delegates to the AGM,’’ said Mukuhlani.

Reflecting on the 2020/21 season, Mukuhlani said he was pleased with way in which ZC had, in the face of challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, managed to successfully host both international and domestic cricket tournaments.

“The 2020/21 season did not start out like any of us planned and it was hard on us as a sport and our people, who have a genuine love for our game and what it means to Zimbabwe,” he noted in the chairman’s report for the period under review,’’ he said.

Mukuhlani noted that ZC became the first sporting organisation in Zimbabwe to implement the bio-secure bubble concept.

“With that in place, the 2020/21 season saw us successfully hosting all our major domestic competitions as well as incoming tours by the Pakistan Senior Women’s National Team, Pakistan Senior Men’s National Team, South Africa Emerging Women’s Team and South Africa ‘A’ Team, while the Zimbabwe Senior Men’s National Team toured Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

“It is important to note that with over 2 500 PCR tests carried out, no positive COVID-19 cases were reported within our bio-secure bubbles during the period under review,’’ said the ZC chairman.

He expressed his appreciation for what he termed incredible support and guidance that ZC received from the Government and the Sports and Recreation Commission.

Delegates to the online AGM included members of the ZC board of directors and representatives of all the 10 provinces affiliated to the organisation.

