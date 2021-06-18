Zimbabwe declares three days of mourning

18 Jun, 2021 - 18:06 0 Views
0 Comments
Zimbabwe declares three days of mourning President Mnangagwa and the late Dr Kaunda

The Sunday News

Nontobeko Mlotshwa, Sunday News Reporter

The Government has declared three days of national mourning- starting today- in honour of the founding President of Zambia, Dr Kenneth Kaunda who died yesterday

In a statement, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said during the three days, the country’s flags will be at half-mast throughout the country.

“Following the demise of our Region’s last surviving Elder Statesman, leader of the Frontline States in the struggle against Colonialism, and founding President of the Sister Republic of Zambia, Government of Zimbabwe has decided to declare three days of National Mourning in honor of the dear departed,

“For the duration of these three days of mourning which start today, Friday 18 June 2021, flags will fly at half-mast throughout the country,” reads the statement.

The President further urged all religious organisations to pray for the late Dr Kaunda and Father Emmanuel Ribeiro who also passed away on Thursday.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting