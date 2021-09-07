Zimbabwe downgrades to Level two lockdown

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

ZIMBABWE has downgraded its Covid-19 induced national lockdown from Level Four to Two, which will see businesses operational hours being relaxed while inter-city travel is now permitted.

Announcing the new Level Two lockdown measures, President Mnangagwa on Tuesday afternoon said despite the downgrading the nation remain on high alert in view of the recent identification of a new variant by the World Health Organization (WHO).

He, however, noted that the marked decline in cases and deaths was a clear demonstration that Government’s careful implementation of public, health and social measures including lockdown in collaboration with all sectors and stakeholders was paying off.

“I am therefore reducing relaxation of the current Level Four lockdown to Level Two lockdown. The relaxation includes but is not limited to the following measures. A curfew beginning at 10pm and ending at 5.30am. Ordinary business enterprises to operate between 8am and 7pm. Restaurants and bars within hotels and lodges to open between 8am and 10pm. Bottle stores may sell liquor to customers for consumption off the premises between 10am and 4pm,” said President Mnangagwa.

The President further stated that beer outlets and night clubs would remain closed during the lockdown period.

“Public gatherings to be limited to not more than 100 people with observance of public health measures such as wearing masks, sanitising, social distancing and temperature checks. People are being encouraged to be vaccinated.

“Decongestion of offices shall be at 50 percent of ordinary capacity. Intercity transport is permitted with observance of public health measures. Low risk sporting activities shall operate from 8am to 3pm while observing public health measures as previously described in the lockdown measures,” he said.

For medium to high risk sporting activities, the President said they will have to obtain approval before hand, while persons entering Zimbabwe from neighbouring and other countries must undergo a Covid-19 PCR test not more than 48 hours from the time of their departure for Zimbabwe.

