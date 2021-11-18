Zimbabwe drawn against Afghanistan, Pakistan, PNG at ICC Under-19 World Cup

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE will face Afghanistan in their opening match at the 2022 International Cricket Council Under-19 World Cup to be held in West Indies early next year.

On Wednesday, the ICC announced fixtures for the ICC Under-19 World Cup, the 14th edition of the juniors tournament, which is taking place in the West Indies for the first time ever between 14 January and 5 February 2022. Four host countries confirmed, these being Antigua and Barbuda, Guyana, St Kitts and Nevis and Trinidad and Tobago.

Zimbabwe are in Group C with Afghanistan, Pakistan and Papua New Guinea. The Prosper Utseya-coached Zimbabwean lads take on Afghanistan at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex in Trinidad and Tobago on 16 January.

After facing Afghanistan, Zimbabwe next face Papua New Guinea again at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex in Trinidad and Tobago on 20 January. Two days later, Zimbabwe go up against Pakistan at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad and Tobago.

Zimbabwe, led by Dion Myers finished 11th at the 2020 Under-19 Cricket World Cup held in South Africa after recording three wins at the tournament. That 11th place finish ensured them of an automatic place at the 2022 edition.

Follow on Twitter @Mdawini_29