Zimbabwe drawn against China in Davis Cup Group II

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

ZIMBABWE have been drawn against China in the Davis Cup 2020 World Group II later this year in a draw held in London, United Kingdom on Friday.

The match is scheduled for 18 and 19 September and follows the 3-1 win over Syria last week in Harare.

Tennis Zimbabwe administrator, Cliff Nhokwara said while China is certain to be difficult opponents, home advantage can assist Zimbabwe in their cause. Zimbabwe were drawn to play at home.

“They are difficult opponents but I think home support to our advantage and with still some months before the match and our players can use the time to fine tune their preparations,” said Nhokwara.

Zimbabwe beat Syria 3-1 last week to move into the World Group Two playoffs.

Top seed, Takanyi Garanganga who missed the Syria tie due to a knee injury is likely to have recovered by the time the country hosts China and will add power to the rest of the team that include the Lock brothers — Benjamin and Courtney — and Mehluli Sibanda.