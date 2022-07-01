Zimbabwe end Under-13 Craven Week on high note with win over Leopards

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe……..(14) 31

Leopards ……….(5) 19

ZIMBABWE ended their participation at the Under-13 Craven Week at Monument High School in Krugersdorp, South Africa with a well deserved win over Leopards on Friday morning.

Second centre Tadiwa Chakuchichi was outstanding for the Brighton Chivandire coached Junior Sables with 21 points, three tries and the same number of conversions. Wing Irvine Mtungwazi and fullback Ethan Zhou scored the other tries for Zimbabwe.

Chakuchichi deservedly walked away with the Man of the Match accolade.

Mtungwazi and Zhou crossed the whitewash for Zimbabwe in the first half, with both tries converted by the sure footed Chakuchichi for Zimbabwe to lead 14-5 going into halftime.

The Leopards fought hard in the second half with two converted tries but the Bryce Honiball led Zimbabwe refused to back down with Chakuchichi weighing in with three tries to ensure the Junior Sables finished the tournament on a high note.

Zimbabwe’s win on Friday meant they won two matches and lost the same number at the Under-13 Craven Week. The Junior Sables started the tournament with a win over Border Country Districts on Monday, lost to the Pumas the next day. On Thursday, they lost to Namibia but ensured that they return home with their heads held high after overcoming lads from South Africa’s North West province.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Under-17 finished the Under-16 Grant Khomo Week in Kimberley with a 21-0 win over Border Country Districts on Thursday.

Malachai Burrell and double try scorer Stefan Kruger scored the tries for Zimbabwe while the conversions were successfully kicked in by Tinotenda Chinyadza and Jared Wilson (2).

On day two of the girls Under-18 Week in Welkom, Zimbabwe beat the Leopards 15-0 15. Tapiwa Gore, Mandipa Bouyed, Mary Muziwemuno were the try scorers for Zimbabwe.

As the other three teams return home from South Africa, the Zimbabwe Under-19s left the country for Wellington, Western Cape for the Under-18 Academy Week which runs from 4-7 July. The Marvin Chirume coached lads are playing three matches at the Under-18 Academy Week, against Boland on Monday with their fixture on Tuesday to be determined by their first day performance before they clash with Namibia on the last day of the tournament on Thursday.

Follow on Twitter @Mdawini_29