Zimbabwe, EU open new chapter

Fungi Kwaramba recently in BRUSSELS, Belgium

Most European Union (EU) member states now favour the unconditional removal of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the bloc at the instigation of Britain at the turn of the millennium.

Zimbabwe has always argued the unilateral and illegal measures stemmed from a bilateral dispute between Harare and London after the fast-track land reform programme. Authoritative diplomatic sources privy to the behind-the-scenes engagements at the just-ended EU-Africa Summit in Belgium said the number of European countries that still wanted the sanctions maintained has since dwindled from 15 to two.

Britain has since exited the 27-member bloc, giving Harare and Brussels an opportunity to open a new chapter. It is believed that the political and economic reforms being implemented by the Second Republic are now having a telling effect, especially on Zimbabwe’s engagement and re-engagement drive. At the summit, President Mnangagwa had very cordial discussions with former hostile nations.

Briefing the press after the two-day event-filled summit that was graced by more than 70 Heads of States and Government, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Frederick Shava said the President had fruitful discussions with his counterparts.

“The chemistry was very good, it was absolutely normal, the EU leaders had good interactions with our leader. No questions were raised about legitimacy, nothing was raised that used to irk the British when they were in the EU.

“We are starting a new chapter between Zimbabwe and the European Union. We are emphasising the need for stronger bilateral relations.”

The Sixth EU-Africa Summit resolved to build mutual trust and mend broken relations, and for Zimbabwe, this was a major diplomatic breakthrough. Citing several engagements that the President had in Brussels, Ambassador Shava said the Government re-engagement policy was on display during the meetings of Heads of State and Government.

“There are very good results, very soon we are going to reap the fruits of this trip,” he said. During his various engagements, the President managed to meet investors such as Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) CEO Mr Ari Epstein, who indicated that the future for Zimbabwe was exciting, especially as the country now had an investor-friendly environment under the Second Republic.

He also said the country had the potential to earn between US$4 billion and US$5 billion annually from its diamonds. Siemens Healthineers senior vice president Dr Bernt Bieber, whose company is eyeing to invest in the country’s health sector, also called on the Head of State and Government.

His team is expected in Harare this year. Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa returned home yesterday and was received at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Cabinet Ministers, service chiefs and top Government officials.