Zimbabwe excited to take over Kimberly Process chair

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

ZIMBABWE has said as the Kimberly Process (KP) Chair for 2023 it will aim for a successful start to the review cycle which is a critical stage for repositioning the KP to remain relevant in the global rough diamond trade.

The KP unites administrations, civil societies, and industry in reducing the flow of conflict diamonds — “rough diamonds used to finance wars against governments” — around the world.

The global body of diamond-producing nations has 52 participants representing 82 countries, with the European Union and its member states counting as a single participant. Zimbabwe, which was the vice-chair of KP will assume full chairmanship next year in a remarkable feat for a country that over a decade ago was facing challenges in exporting its diamonds.

In a KP Certification Scheme chairmanship acceptance speech 2023 for Zimbabwe, in Gaborone, Botswana on Friday presented by the Minister of Mines and Mining Development, Winston Chitando, he said it was an honour for the country to accept the KP Chairmanship (2023).

“On behalf of the Republic of Zimbabwe, we are honoured to accept the KP Chairmanship (2023). The KP review cycle is starting in 2023. This is a critical stage for repositioning the KP to remain relevant in the global rough diamond trade. We can assure you that the Republic of Zimbabwe as the KP Chair, will aim for a successful start to the review cycle. We will seek to achieve consensus in reaching all decisions as per KP rules,” said Minister Chitando.

He said it was their commitment to leave a positive impact on the KP as well as a lasting legacy. The minister said they will diligently work closely with the working groups and committees to deliver on the KP review cycle so that they build the KP they want as the KP family.

He said as agreed they will focus on identified reform areas that include definition, technical assistance, community involvement and strengthening KP governance, to be spearheaded by the Ad Hoc Committee on review and reform.

“We will deliver on the peer review system so that we enhance compliance. Also, there will be implementation of the tripartite arrangement in all participating countries so as to ensure best practices as diamonds are for the people.”

He said Zimbabwe as the Chair will ensure strengthening of best practices for the artisanal and small-scale mining in diamond producing regions, such as the Mano River Union, among others. The minister said there will be digitalisation of KP certificates among other initiatives and these will be achieved through seeking consensus among participants and observers as well as continuous consultation with chairs of working groups and committees.

“I take this opportunity to introduce the KP Unit Technical Committee Chair for Zimbabwe Dr Engineer Mercy Manyuchi and the KP Focal Point for Zimbabwe Mr Arnold Mukombachoto. As the Republic of Zimbabwe, we were touched by the trust of the KP family in accepting us as KP vice-chair which resulted in us doing a self-assessment followed by a review visit by the KP family. All this was in preparation for us taking over as KP Chair 2023,” said Minister Chitando.

Zimbabwe will be deputised by the United Arab Emirates who will be the KP vice-chair for 2023.