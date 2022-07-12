Zimbabwe fall in World Rugby rankings after loss to Algeria

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE have paid a huge price for their loss to lowly Algeria in the Rugby Africa third place playoff when with the Sables sliding down five places down in the World Rugby rankings.

The Sables finished their campaign at the Rugby Africa Cup with a disappointing 20-12 loss at the hands of Algeria at Stade Maurice David, Aix-en-Provence, France on Sunday and that defeat has seen Zimbabwe drop down from 27 to 32 in the global standings.

Zimbabwe were looking for finish the Rugby Africa Cup on a positive note after they were beaten 34-19 by Namibia in the semifinals, which saw their hopes of going to next year’s Rugby World Cup in France come to an end.

Namibia secured the continent’s automatic slot to the Rugby World Cup with a 36-0 triumph over Kenya in the final. Kenya still have a chance to go to France via the playoffs.

Zimbabwe last month surged to 27th in the world after a 30-7 win over Netherlands in Amsterdam in the build up to the Rugby Africa Cup.

Algeria have after the victory over Zimbabwe gained eight places up to 74th in the world form position 82.

Zimbabwe’s neighbours South Africa have lost their number one ranking in the world after losing 13-12 to Wales in Bloemfontein.

