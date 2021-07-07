Zimbabwe field two debutants in one-off Test against Bangladesh

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE fielded two debutants, Dion Myers as well as Takudzwanashe Kaitano in the one-off Test cricket match against Bangladesh which started at Harare Sports Club on Wednesday.

Myers (21) a batting all-rounder is a former Under-19 captain who led the Zimbabwean juniors to a 11th place finish at last year’s International Cricket Council Under-19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa. The 28-year-old Kaitano has been doing well on the domestic front for the Rhinos. Prior to his debut, Kaitano had played 21 first class matches for the Rhinos. He scored 122 runs and won the Player of the Match when Rhinos defeated Southern Rocks by 47 runs in the Pro50 Championship final in April.

Zimbabwe were forced to field the two debutants after the experienced duo of Sean Williams and Craig Ervine pulled out of the team after they came into contact with family members who went on to test positive for the coronavirus, which meant they had to go into self-isolation.

There was also a Test recall for Timycen Maruma who last played international cricket for Zimbabwe in February 2020 away against Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first in the Test.

