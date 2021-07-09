Zimbabwe fight back from two goals down to draw against Malawi

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE bought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 against Malawi in their second match at the Cosafa Cup at the Isaac Wolfson Stadium in Gqeberha, South Africa on Friday.

It was the second stalemate that Zimbabwe have been involved in after they played out a 0-0 draw with Mozambique in their opening fixture on Wednesday.

The draw saw Zimbabwe move into second spot in Group B with two points, a point behind log leaders Namibia, a team they face in their third match of the tournament at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday.

Khuda Muyaba gave Malawi the lead in the 27th minute before and the Flames led 1-0 heading into halftime. Schumacher Kuwali extended the lead for Malawi five minutes into the second half and at stage Zimbabwe looked dead and buried.

Zimbabwe fought hard to find their way back into the match and they got a goal back in the 62nd minute. The comeback was complete in the 79th minute when Musaka fired in the equaliser.

Zimbabwe: W Arubi, L Mucheto, Q Amini (Mbeba 45+3 mins), M Phiri, C Mavhurume, K Nadolo, B Sarupinda (Murimba 71 mins), O Karuru (captain), R Hachiro, P Musaka (Banda 86 mins), B Dzingai

