Zimbabwe finish second at World Rugby Under-20 International Series

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE finished second at the World Rugby Under-20 International Series in Ontario, Canada after the Junior Sables defeated Chile 43-35 in a thrilling, high-scoring encounter at the University of Guelph on Tuesday.

Uruguay were crowned champions of the tournament following a 45-28 triumph over Canada in a match played after Zimbabwe’s fixture with Chile.

Wing Tabonga Ablant and centre Carl Kawodza scored two tries each while the other wing Liberty Sibanda and flyhalf Ben Pattendan score the other tries for the Shaun De Souza coached Junior Sables. Pattendan booted in four conversions. Ablant finished with six tries at the tournament.

Zimbabwe started off their campaign at the tournament with a 32-24 victory over Canada but came out second best against Uruguay when they lost 35-12 in what the only defeat out of three matches for the Junior Sables.

Zimbabwe took part in the World Rugby Under-20 International Series in Canada after the game’s global governing body decided to replace the popular U20 competitions in 2022. World Rugby worked with its regions and unions to identify and financially support meaningful alternatives in the forms of regional tournaments to overcome the pandemic challenges and international travel difficulties.

In April this year, the Takudzwa Musingwini captained Junior Sables won the Rugby Africa Under-20 Barthes Trophy with a 19-14 triumph over Namibia in Nairobi, Kenya.

