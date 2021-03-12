Zimbabwe follow-on in second Test against Afghanistan

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE were forced to follow on by Afghanistan on day three of the second cricket Test match being played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates after they were bowled out for 287 runs in their first innings on Friday.

Sikandar Raza top scored with 85 off 129 balls and opening batsmen Prince Masvaure was second best with 65 runs from 143 deliveries as Zimbabwe were bowled out in 91.3 overs. Leg spinner, Rashid Khan tore through the Zimbabwe batting line-up to finish with four wickets for 136 runs in 36.3 overs. Left arm spinner Amir Hamza had three wickets for 73 runs while left arm seamer Sayed Shirzad had two scalps.

With Zimbabwe having a deficit of 258 runs after Afghanistan made 545/4 declared in their first innings, the Afghans enforced the follow on.

At the close of play, Zimbabwe had progressed to 24 without any loss of wickets, with their openers, Masvaure and Kevin Kasuza at the crease.

Zimbabwe still need to score 234 runs for Afghanistan to bat again. Two days remain, which means the Sean Williams led side has a lot of batting to do in the 180 overs left in the match to avoid defeat and win the series.

