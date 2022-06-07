Zimbabwe forced to withdraw from Billie Jean King Cup Inbox

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE have been forced to withdraw from this year’s Billie Jean King Cup, a female only tournament which got underway in Montenegro today (Tuesday), due to the issue of visas.

Two members of the Zimbabwean team Tsitsi Mahere as well as Sasha Chimedza had their visas granted on Tuesday while visas for Tanyaradzwa Midzi and Tadiwanashe Mauchi had not yet been approved, which prompted Tennis Zimbabwe to withdraw the team from the tournament which runs up to Saturday.

Clifford Nhokwara, the TZ administrator said it was now impossible for the Zimbabwean girls to take part in the tournament

“Matches are starting on Tuesday; they only gave two of our team members visas today (Tuesday). It’s pointless for the girls to go, the tournament started today, if we are to leave tomorrow we arrive on Thursday and the tournament ends on Saturday. These are round robin matches, so there was no way we could participate,’’ said Nhokwara.

Midzi and Mauchi had warmed up for the Billy Jean King Cup by participating in the two Cranrid ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors tournament held at the Bulawayo Country Club.

Last year, a Zimbabwean team led by Fadzai Mawisire finished 15th at the Billy Jean Cup held in Lithuania. Other members of the Zimbabwean side were Valeria Bhunu, Mauchi and Midzi.

