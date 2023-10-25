Zimbabwe geared for Paris 2024 qualifiers

Ellina Mhlanga, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE senior men’s hockey team coach Tongai Mukwewa has expressed satisfaction with the groundwork covered ahead of their participation at the African Hockey Road to Paris 2024 (Men/Women) qualifiers in South Africa.

Zimbabwe are fielding both men and women’s teams at the event that is due to take place from this coming Sunday to November 5 in Pretoria, South Africa.

The top teams in each category qualify for Paris 2024 Olympic Games due to take place from July 26 to August 11.

In the men’s section the second placed team will have another chance to try and qualify at the Olympic round two qualifiers next year.

The men’s side has been holding training sessions at Khumalo Hockey Stadium in Bulawayo since last Friday.

“So in terms of training we are actually in camp now and we have been in camp since Friday and this is ending tomorrow.

“And I think the preparations are going very well. The whole team has assembled. We had a couple of people who were writing exams but now everyone is in and the preparations are coming up very well. We are looking very healthy.

“We are also quite grateful to SRC (Sports Commission) for making available the astro turf at Khumalo Hockey Stadium for us to prepare because that’s key. We were trying to make sure that the team comes together because when you have players from many clubs, they come with different philosophies.The other challenge is that some of the players are new to the team so we wanted to create a team spirit, a bonding with the team,” said Mukwewa.

He said he was happy this had gone extremely well as the team has been well-bonded and the players now understand the way that he wants them to play.

“From a tactical side everybody is now on point. We are now there, we have prepared, we have got our tactics that we are going to be using and I think those are correct,” said Mukwewa.

The teams are expected to leave for South Africa on Friday. Zimbabwe are up against South Africa, Nigeria and Uganda in Pool A in the men’s section.

In the women’s category they will face South Africa and Nigeria. Both teams will open their account against South Africa on Sunday.

The men’s team conclude their training today in Bulawayo and will travel to Harare tomorrow ahead of their departure for South Africa on Friday.

Mukwewa said they have engaged Egypt for a friendly game on Saturday, a day before the tournament begins.

“In terms of our final match preparation, the tournament starts on Sunday and on Saturday we play a warm up friendly against Egypt. So we have gone for a big team to prepare because it gives us the level that we want.

“In terms of the tournament itself we are in a pool with the top seed which is South Africa and our very first match on Sunday is against SA so we have to make a big impact on our first game,” Mukwewa said.

Teams

Men

Evans Chikwani, Amos Chamunorwa, Alec Chamunorwa, Gift Chamunorwa (vice-captain), Tinokudzaishe Elijah, Tadiwa Kamusewu, Mutsawashe Kanyangarara, Tatenda Kanyangarara, Phinias Makarara, Eliah Mangere (GK), Pritchard Matambo (captain), Fleming Mazuwa (GK), Asme Mpofu, Arnold Mpofu, Constantine Muchono, Esau Mufandaedza, Tafadzwa Mugore, Onward Shumba.

Non-travelling Reserves

Brad Heuer, Forbes Motsi, Norman Muchacha, Lucky Sikisa.

Women

Mercedes Beekes, Briony Bray, Kelly Diplock, Roxy Frazer-Mackenzie, Nicolle Grant (captain), Simone Herbst, Iman Johnson, Tatenda Maswera, Jenna Mathieson (GK), Nakai Mujaranji, Tanatswa Mutarumuswa (GK), Farirai Nengare, Natalie Terblanche, Alexi Terblanche (vice-captain), Taya Trivella, Michelle Williams, Rumbidzaiishe Zimuto, Rumbi Zimuto (vice-captain).

Non-travelling Reserves

Tsungai Chadzinya, Chiyedza Chiseya, Bethel Chiwondzo, Briangh Clark, Athina Mujiba, Kelcy Ndoro, Kaylee Sithole, Reinette Van Heerden.

Pools

Men

Pool A: South Africa, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Uganda.

Pool B: Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Zambia.

Women

Pool A: South Africa, Nigeria, Zimbabwe.

Pool B: Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Zambia.