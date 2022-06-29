Zimbabwe gears up for Meetings Show London 2022

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

ZIMBABWE will be participating at this year’s Meetings Show London in the United Kingdom which will run from 28 to 30 June 2022.

This follows the successful launch of the MICE Campaign – MeetInZim, with the goal being to engage with UK MICE Agents to bring their business delegates to Meet in Zimbabwe.

In a statement newly appointed Zimbabwe Tourism Authority chief executive officer, Ms Winnie Muchanyuka vowed to work closely with the International Operators to stimulate growth in Zimbabwe’s Meetings Industry.

“The ZTA will be engaging with the International community in an effort to bring MICE events into Zimbabwe, a World of Wonders. Zimbabwe has diverse and spectacular scenery from green and fragrant Tea and Coffee plantations in the hills to desert-like areas with pristine wildlife and exceptional people,” said Ms Muchanyuka.

Zimbabwe has some of Africa’s most professional and dedicated event professionals working in outstanding venues and this has been reflected in Zimbabwe’s membership in global trade organisations.

Zimbabwe’s launch of the MeetInZim Campaign in Europe looks for new partnerships with the United Kingdom as a gateway to African trade, investment and tourism development opportunities. Zimbabwe offers an exciting, safe and great value MICE-destination.

“Zimbabwe is one of the high conducive destinations in Southern Africa where meeting organisers are guaranteed of successful meetings and giving their delegates treasured memories,” said Ms Muchanyuka.

She went on to add that Zimbabwe is a safe destination, with a successful vaccination program and ready to host any kind and size of the meeting.

“MICE Tourism development and promotion requires active participation by all tourism players and support services suppliers to engage the international market and association pool if we are to attract the large number of conferences needed by the destination,” added Muchanyuka.

Meetings Show London is one of the leading business tourisms (MICE) fair in the UK where Associations, Conference Organisers, Meeting Planners, Convention Bureaus, Exhibition Organisers and Buyers meet and generate network and business leads.