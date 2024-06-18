Zimbabwe gets WHO nod in medicines regulation.

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

Zimbabwe’s medicines regulatory system has attained Maturity Level 3 (ML 3) for the regulation of medicines and vaccines (non-producing).

In a statement, the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) announced the development saying this achievement follows a comprehensive assessment and the successful implementation of critical recommendations by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Zimbabwe now joins the ranks of only six African nations to have reached this significant milestone.

The director general of MCAZ Mr Richard Rukwata said Maturity Level 1 means that there is no formal approach or some elements of regulatory systems, Maturity Level 2 indicates the existence of a reactive approach or an evolving regulatory system that partially performs essential regulatory functions.

“Maturity Level 3 signifies a stable, well-functioning and integrated regulatory system while maturity Level 4, which is the highest level under this framework, signifies a regulatory system operating at an advanced level of performance and continuous improvement,” he said.

The authority said Achieving GBT ML 3 signifies that MCAZ has developed a stable, well-functioning, and integrated regulatory system, ensuring the quality, safety, and efficacy of medicines and vaccines registered by the Authority.

“This status underscores Zimbabwe’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards in public health protection through rigorous regulatory oversight.

“The attainment of GBT ML 3 has been a strategic objective for us as a regulator, reflecting our dedication to safeguarding public health. This milestone demonstrates our capability to effectively regulate and monitor the safety, quality, and efficacy of medicines, vaccines, and medical devices in Zimbabwe. It assures the public and our partners that Zimbabwe’s regulatory framework meets international standards. I commend the MCAZ Board and all our staff for their relentless efforts and commitment in achieving this goal,” said Mr. Rukwata.

He said the journey to ML 3 involved extensive reviews and enhancements of regulatory policies, procedures, and practices. Key focus areas included strengthening pharmacovigilance, ensuring robust market surveillance, and enhancing regulatory inspections and enforcement mechanism

Mr Rukwata said MCAZ has a rich heritage of accolades in the medical products regulatory space, starting with ISO 17025 accreditation for the laboratory in the year 2010.

Following that the MCAZ laboratory became one of the first labs on the African continent to be prequalified by the WHO in 2014, leading to MCAZ undertaking analysis of medicines for many other countries on the African continent including the DRC, Angola, Djibouti, Mali, Zambia, Nigeria, Lesotho, Burkina Faso, Congo Brazzaville, Botswana, Sudan and South Sudan amongst others. The prequalification status was renewed this year in 2024.

Further, in 2015, MCAZ was designated as a Centre of Regulatory Excellence by AUDA-NEPAD in the field of clinical trials and marketing authorisation. MCAZ further acquired ISO 9001:2015 in 2018 and ISO 17020 for its inspectorate in 2020.

“The above accolades demonstrate that MCAZ has a culture of excellence which has been in existence over a long period of time and this current achievement solidifies this culture by being another feather in the Authority’s cap and demonstration that MCAZ takes its mandate to protect public and animal health very seriously. MCAZ is particularly very proud of the fact that it achieved this milestone without external help and purely of its own limited resources. This further goes to show the Authority’s commitment to delivering on its mandate regardless the obstacles it might face,” added Mr Rukwata.

The authority further expressed gratitude for the support and collaboration from stakeholders, including the Ministry of Health and Child Care, local industry players, and the Zimbabwean public noting their invaluable contributions to this achievement.

