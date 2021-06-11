Zimbabwe girls make it past quarterfinals

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

ZIMBABWE top seed, Ethan Sibanda was forced to retire from his J5 Bulawayo Cranrid – ITF South Central Zim Leg 2 18 and under quarterfinal match on Thursday due to persistent back pain.

Sibanda was trailing 6-2, 4-2 against South African, Yarona Morule when the match abruptly ended.

Another Zimbabwean, Benedict Badza lost to top seed, South African Andreas Scott 6-3, 7-5 in another quarterfinal tie and the result means four South African boys will battle it out in the semis.

In the other quarters, Benjamin Scott beat Zimbabwean, Lyle Zaloumis 6-3, 6-2 with Wian Roothman upsetting Motswana, Denzel Seetso 6-1, 6-1.

In the semis scheduled for Friday, Andreas will face Roothman with Benjamin taking on Morule.

In the girls’ category, Tanyaradzwa Midzi and Tadiwanashe Mauchi managed to make it to the semis after winning their respective quarterfinals.

Mauchi beat Egyptian, Joody Elkady 6-1, 7-6 while Midzi beat Motswana, Naledi Raguin 6-0, 6-2.

In the semifinals set for Friday, it will be a repeat of last week’s first leg matches with Mauchi facing top seed, South African, Suzanie Pretorius and Midzi taking on Malaysian, Jo-Leen Saw.