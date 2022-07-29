Zimbabwe Goshawks, Uganda rugby match called off

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Goshawks, who were meant to clash with Uganda in a rugby friendly match in Kampala on Saturday are no longer travelling to the East African country, with the fixture called off.

The Goshawks, mostly made up of Under-20 players, with the team coached by Junior Sables mentor Shaun De Souza was meant to clash with Uganda but the Zimbabwe Rugby Union has announced that the match has been canceled.

“The Zimbabwe Rugby Union regret to inform the nation that the Victoria Cup game against the Uganda Cranes scheduled for the 30th of July 2022 at the Kyadondo stadium in Kampala, Uganda has been shelved. This is due to circumstances beyond our immediate control. We however remain hopeful that this game will be played at a later date convenient to both Unions, Uganda Rugby and Zimbabwe Rugby.

“The Zimbabwe Goshawks team stands ready to fulfill the fixture should the variables at play turn out favourable for the Ugandan tour to happen,’’ read the statement from the ZRU.

Zimbabwe are already looking to the future after a disappointing Rugby Africa Cup where the Sables finished fourth after falling to Namibia in the semifinals. The ZRU is seeking to build the next Sables team around De Souza’s youngsters who in April won the 2022 Barthes Trophy following a 19-14 win over favourites Namibia at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya.

Follow on Twitter @Mdawini_29