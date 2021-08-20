Zimbabwe head off to Ireland, Scotland for limited-overs series

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe senior men’s cricket team departed yesterday (Thursday), for Ireland ahead of a limited-overs series that includes International Cricket Council Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matches.

A squad of 18 was picked for the tour, which includes three Twenty20 international (T20I) matches in Scotland.

Zimbabwe face Ireland in five T20I matches scheduled for 27 and 29 August at Clontarf, 1, 2 and 4 September at Bready.

The two sides will then face off at Stormont on 8, 10 and 13 September in a three-match One-Day International series that is part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League. Zimbabwe are at the bottom of the log in the 13-team ICC Super League with just 10 points while Ireland are seventh with 35 points.

From Ireland, Zimbabwe will proceed to Edinburgh to take on Scotland in three T20Is penciled in for 15, 17 and 19 September.

Zimbabwe squad for Ireland and Scotland tour: Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Craig Ervine, Luke Jongwe, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wessley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tarisai Musakanda, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano, Sean Williams

