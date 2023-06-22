Zimbabwe hosts Africa Public Service Day conference

Caroline Mutsawu, Sunday News Reporter

AFRICAN countries have been called upon to device strategies that can enable free trade within the continent, at a time when there are concerns about existence of barriers in movement of people and goods.

Public service and Administration experts from various countries in Africa are meeting in Victoria Falls for the 9th Africa Public Service Day conference which started on Wednesday.

The event which will end on Friday is running under the theme: “The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA) will require a fit for purpose African public administration to succeed.”

The African Union organised the event which is being hosted by the Government of Zimbabwe through the Public Service Commission.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the event, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Mr Simon Masanga said Africa Public Service Day is a special day which recognises the significance of public servants in the continent.

He said public servants are an important catalyst for development in the continent.

“We have a number of African countries which have attended this conference to address the burning topic of free trade within the continent.

“If you look at European countries, one would notice that there is clear border movement of goods and services as countries have an agreement on free trade zone.

“Africa is a huge continent but however African countries find it easy to trade with European countries than among themselves. The question now is how do we create public service fit for purpose,” said Mr Masanga.

He said failure by African countries to have a common currency was also negating any efforts towards free trade.

“There should be free trade among African countries to enable the development of the continent. African states should adopt the common visa concept and common passport to make transportation of goods and services easy.

“African countries should work towards boosting their local currencies instead of using foreign currencies,” he said.

The Permanent secretary said each country should trade in its own currency.

He said Africa public service day is a special day which marks and recognises the role of public servants and public sector organisations and their positive contributions and benefits to the population.

The day is entrenched in the African Union calendar and celebrated annually across Africa on June 23.

“This day is important as it recognises the importance of public servants in Africa. The importance of commemorating the Public Service Day is to reflect the importance of the Public Service in the social economic development of the country.

Zimbabwe is proud and honored to host this year’s Africa public service day celebrations which will allow international guests to explore Zimbabwe and the various exhibits.

Delegates called for prioritization of African issues in the continent’s agenda.

They called for strategies that enhance skills retention while the continent should also invest in technology to stir growth.