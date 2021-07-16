Breaking News
Veteran journalist Saul Gwakuba Ndlovu dies

Veteran journalist Saul Gwakuba Ndlovu dies

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Zimbabwe humiliated by Bangladesh in first ODI

16 Jul, 2021 - 17:07 0 Views
0 Comments
Zimbabwe humiliated by Bangladesh in first ODI Bangladesh celebrate a Zimbabwean wicket in the first ODI

The Sunday News

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE made a bad start in the three-match One Day International cricket series against Bangladesh when they were humiliated by 155 runs in the first ODI at Harare Sports Club on Friday.

Man-of-the-match Liton Das top scored with 102 runs off 114 balls, with the next best score being Afif Hossain’s 45 as the visitors, who lost the toss and sent in to bat recovered to post what proved a competitive 276/9 in 50 overs.

Zimbabwe were bowled out for a pitiful 121 in 28.5 overs, their highest run contributor being Regis Chakabva with 54 runs.

Pace bowler Luke Jongwe was the pick of the Zimbabwean bowlers with three wickets for 51 while fellow seamers Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava had two wickets each.

Zimbabwe’s run chase got off to a terrible start when Tadiwanashe Marumani went for a four-ball duck and his opening partner, Wesley Madhevere departed for nine runs.

Captain Brendan Taylor played some gorgeous shots but did not hang around that long to see the team over the line in his 200th ODI as he departed for 24 runs.

Chakabva top scored for Zimbabwe but his effort was also not good enough for the home team.

Left arm spinner, Shakib Al Hasan bamboozled the Zimbabwean batsmen to finish with five wickets for 30 runs in 9.5 overs.

The two teams clash in the second ODI at Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

@Mdawini_29

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting