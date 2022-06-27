Zimbabwe in brilliant start at Under-13 Craven Week

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE made a brilliant start to the South African Rugby Under-13 Craven Week rugby tournament when they defeated Border Country Districts 41-0 at Monument High School in Krugersdorp today (Monday).

Fullback Ethan Zhou of Prince Edward School put up a Man of the Match display with two tries. Gray van der Merwe, Daniel Hutchings, Tristan van der Merwe and Tadiwa Chakuchichi scored the other tries for Zimbabwe.

Gray van der Merwe booted in one conversion and Chakuchichi kicked in two conversions.

Zimbabwe, captained by Bryce Honiball of Falcon College raced to a 22-0 lead heading into the break after scoring four tries and a conversion. They added 19 points in the second half from three tries and two conversions.

Coached by Brighton Chivandire, the Zimbabwean lads travelled to South Africa through generous support from Kilwick IT, Pizza Inn, Curverid Tobacco Private Limited, Datco Group, Medicorp, Metro Peech and Browne Wholesalers, Pure Clothing, Crafford Family, Honiball Family, Msipa Family and Shearing Family.

The boys are in action once again on Tuesday, with their opponents to be known at the end of Monday’s proceedings. In total, the Zimbabwean lads are playing four matches at the tournament. Their other matches are lined up for Thursday and Friday.