Zimbabwe in first ever T20I series triumph over Bangladesh

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE have today won their first ever Twenty20 International series over Bangladesh after they held off the Asians by 10 runs in the third and final T20I at Harare Sports Club which saw the Chevrons clinch the three-match cricket series 2-1.

Tuesday’s result means that Dave Houghton has a perfect record in his latest stint as Zimbabwe coach which has seen him win seven and lose just one out of eight matches he has presided over since taking over the role from Lalchand Rajput.

Player of the Match Ryan Burl top scored with 54 off 28 deliveries as Zimbabwe recovered from a disastrous 67/6 to post a respectable 156/8 in 20 overs.

Brilliant bowling by the Zimbabweans saw Bangladesh restricted to 146/8 in 20 overs.

The left-handed Burl hammered two fours and six sixes. Right hander Luke Jongwe had the next best score of 35 from 20 balls.

It was the seamers who did most of the wicket taking work for the home team with Victor Nyauchi picking up 3/29 and Bradley Evans took 2/26. There was one wicket each for Wessley Madhevere, Sean Williams and Luke Jongwe.

The two teams now shift to 50 over format with three One Day Internationals lined up at the same venue.

