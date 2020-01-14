Zimbabwe in injury forced player change for ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE have been forced into a change ahead of the start of the International Cricket Council Under-19 World Cup in South Africa, with United Kingdom based Sakhumuzi Ndlela brought for the injured Brandon James.

On Tuesday, the ICC announced that the Event Technical Committee had given the green light for Ndlela, formerly at Falcon College in Esigodini and now on a cricket scholarship in England to take up the place of James in the Zimbabwean squad of 15 players for the tournament.

“The ICC has confirmed that the Event Technical Committee of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 has approved Sakhumuzi Ndlela as a replacement player for Brandon James in the Zimbabwe squad and Scotland’s Lyle Robertson a replacement for Durness Mackay-Champion,’’ read part of the ICC statement.

Brandon, the son of former Zimbabwe international cricketer, Wayne James is said to be have suffered a rotator cuff tear on his shoulder, which has effectively ruled him out of the tournament.

“James has experienced a rotator cuff tear and Mackay-Champion has fractured his finger which has ruled both out of participation in the event.”

Zimbabwe took on India in their final warm up match in Johannesburg on Tuesday before they find their way to Potchefstroom for their ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup group fixtures. The Prosper Utseya mentored Zimbabwean lads clash with Bangladesh in their opening fixture at the tournament on Saturday at the JB Marks Oval. Zimbabwe’s second fixture is against Pakistan at the Witrand Oval on 22 January with their last group opponents being Scotland at the same venue three days later.

Zimbabwe squad for ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup: Dion Myers (captain), Wesley Madhevere (vice-captain), Emmanuel Bawa, Privilege Chesa, Gareth Chirawu, Ahomed Rameez Ebrahim, Dylan Grant, Sakhumuzi Ndlela, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tadiwanashe Nyangani, Luke Oldknow, Dane Schadendorf, Milton Shumba, Taurayi Tugwete, Nkosilathi Nungu

@Mdawini_29