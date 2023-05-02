Zimbabwe in promotional partnership with SAA Middle East

The Sunday News

The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority has entered into a promotional partnership agreement with aviation player South African Airways at the Arabian Travel Market which got underway on Monday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

ZTA who are exhibiting at the ATM is keen to reposition the country as a must-visit destination. The Chief Executive, Ms Winnie Muchanyuka, said the focus at this year’s edition of the WTM was to look at improving air access into destination Zimbabwe. “We’re delighted to have partnered with SAA in this region. This collaboration will improve direct traffic into the country, particularly in the Victoria Falls and Hwange region. It is a place of interest for the market,” she said.

Zimbabwe has in the past recorded relatively steady tourist inflows with arrivals sitting around 10 077 arrivals pre-Covid. There was a significant drop due to travel restrictions

