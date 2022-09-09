WATCH: Zimbabwe in Rugby World Cup Sevens opening match loss to Canada

The Zimbabwe Cheetahs having their final training session at the University of Cape Town Sports Centre ahead of the Rugby World Cup Sevens which gets underway on Friday 9 September at the Cape Town Stadium

Mehluli Sibanda in Cape Town, South Africa

ZIMBABWE started off on a losing note at the Rugby World Cup Sevens South Africa 2022 when they fell 31-7 to Canada at the Cape Town Stadium today (Friday).

Defeat for the Kudzai Mashawi led Cheetahs means they are out of the main competition and Zimbabwe are now heading into the bowl quarterfinals where they meet the loser of the match between Hong Kong and Uruguay on day two of the tournament.

Zimbabwe were the first to score when Godfrey Magaramombe went over from a quick tap after the Cheetahs were awarded a penalty five metres out and Ryan Musumhi booted in the conversion to make it 7-0 to the Cheetahs.

Having done so well to keep Canada in their half for the opening three minutes of the match, the very first time that Canada did make a foray to the Zimbabwean 50m, they scored a try and made it two before the break to lead 14-7 going into the interval.

In second half, Canada extended their lead to 21-7 with a converted try. Canade made it try number four, the conversion missed and it took their lead to 26-7. The Canadians were not done, with a fifth try, an unsuccessful conversion making it 31-7 and that is how is how it ended as the North Americans booked their spot in the tournament round of 16 where they will play against France.

