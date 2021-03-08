Zimbabwe international rugby player Farai Mudariki joins French club

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international fifteens rugby player, Farai Mudariki has joined French club USO Nevers who play in the European country’s Pro Division Two League.

Mudariki, a tight head prop was formerly with English premiership side Worcestershire Warriors, a team he parted ways with in November last year at the expiry of his contract.

The 26-year old Mudariki arrived at Sixways in the summer of 2018 from French club Tarbes on the recommendation of former Warriors lock James Percival. He had spent two years at the academy of French Top 14 club, Castres.

Worcestershire’s director of rugby, Alan Solomons said injuries prevented Mudariki from making his mark at the club. Solomons described the Zimbabwean as a talented player.

On Sunday, the Zimbabwe Rugby Union congratulated Mudariki for securing the move to France.

“The Zimbabwe Rugby Union would like to congratulate the Zimbabwe Sables strongman Farai Mudariki on signing for USON Nevers in the French Pro2 League. The Zimbabwean international (1.85 m, 119 kg) already knows French rugby, since he went through the Castres Olympique training centre for two years, before playing in Tarbes, in Federal 1 (2017-2018) and Worcester in the UK,’’ said the ZRU.

Mudariki made his international debut as a 19-year old against Madagascar in a 2015 Rugby World Cup qualifier held in the island nation. He was one of the try scorers when Zimbabwe thumped Madagascar 57-22.

