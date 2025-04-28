Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Company seeks partners for US$12m smart city project

Nqobile Bhebhe, Zimpaper Business Hub

THE Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Company has invited Expressions of Interest (EOIs) from qualified local and international firms for the development of key infrastructure projects, including the construction of three-star or five-star hotels.

In a notice issued on Monday, the trade exhibition firm—which has already secured a development partner committing US$12 million—also called for parties to design, fund, and construct a convention centre, an office tower, and a theme park.

According to the notice, companies submitting EOIs must have at least 10 years of experience in relevant large-scale development projects.

“Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Company reserves the right to accept or reject any or all the EOIs with or without assigning any reasons whatsoever. Only shortlisted companies meeting the internal evaluation criteria will be accepted by Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Company,” reads part of the notice.

At the recently concluded 65th edition of the trade exhibition in Bulawayo, ZITF Company board chairman, Mr Busisa Moyo, announced that a development partner had committed US$12 million towards the construction of a state-of-the-art shopping centre, a major milestone in the broader transformation of the ZITF grounds.

The shopping centre is a key element of an ambitious redevelopment initiative that also includes the construction of a 5,000-seater international convention centre and a five- or three-star boutique hotel.

Once completed, the revitalised site will be rebranded as the Zimbabwe International Conference and Exhibition Smart City (ZICES), aligning with the national vision to drive technological innovation and promote environmentally sustainable infrastructure.