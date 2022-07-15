Zimbabwe just one win away from returning to ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine won the toss and chose to bat first in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B semifinal encounter at Queens Sports Club

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE are just one win away from returning to an International Cricket Council World Cup when they face Papua New Guinea in an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier B semifinal at Queens Sports Club on Friday afternoon.

A win for Zimbabwe over PNG will see them secure a spot at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to be held in Australia later on this year. The final for the qualifier is taking place at Queens Sports Club on Sunday and the two teams that reach that final are guaranteed of a slot at the T20 World Cup.

Zimbabwe, Netherlands, United States of America and PNG are still in contention for the two slots. Netherlands collide with USA at Bulawayo Athletic Club while Zimbabwe meet PNG at Queens Sports Club.

For Zimbabwe, all they have to do is overcome PNG and they are heading to Australia. Zimbabwe go into the match as favourites seeing that they beat Singapore by 111 runs, defeated Jersey by 23 runs prior to seeing off USA by 46 runs to top Group A. crucially, Dave Houghton’s lads avoided Netherlands, the winner of Group B and will most likely meet the Dutch in the final.

Zimbabwe last participated at the ICC T20 World Cup in 2016 when the tournament was held in India. They were absent at the last tournament after they were thrown out of the qualifiers since the country’s membership was suspended by the ICC.

