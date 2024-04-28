Zimbabwe, Kenya forge stronger ties with signing of eight MoUs

President Mnangagwa and his Kenyan counterpart Dr William Ruto applaud Zimbabwe Foreign Affairs Minister Frederick Shava and Kenyan Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Dr Musalia Mudavadi after the two signed a number of MoUs at State House in Bulawayo yesterday

Mashudu Netsianda

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa and his Kenyan counterpart, Dr William Ruto yesterday witnessed the signing of eight Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in Bulawayo aimed at enhancing cooperation as the two sister republics seek to deepen their political and economic ties.

The MoUs, negotiated in Harare last week during the 4th Zimbabwe/Kenya Joint Permanent Commission on Co-operation, are expected to revolutionise diplomatic ties and cement bilateral relations between the two countries.

The MoUs were signed by the respective ministers and heads of relevant Government departments and portfolios under four clusters in the fields of agriculture, science, energy, labour, education, social protection, information communication and technology and pharmaceuticals.

The four clusters included foreign affairs, administration and governance, defence and security, social and cultural affairs and economic and trade.

In his remarks, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe and Kenya enjoy strong and excellent relations built on mutual respect, solidarity and common aspirations for development and prosperity.

“It is within this context that we convene today to reaffirm our commitment to deepening our partnership and exploring new opportunities for co-operation. The agenda before us is comprehensive, covering areas of mutual interest ranging from trade and investment to agriculture, education as well as regional integration,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said constructive dialogue and engagements between Zimbabwe and Kenya coupled with concrete steps to strengthen bilateral ties and advance shared goals must be scaled up for the benefit of the citizens of both countries.

He said President Ruto’s visit to Zimbabwe underscores the importance and commitment of both governments to strengthen bilateral cooperation and explore avenues for enhanced collaboration across various sectors of the economy.

“I express my appreciation to you (President Ruto) for graciously accepting my invitation to undertake this State visit. I also thank you, Your Excellency, for agreeing to officiate as the guest of honour at this year’s 64th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, which is our country’s annual premier business trade and investment event,” said President Mnangagwa.

He also expressed his condolences to President Ruto following the death of Kenyan Defence Force Chief General Francis Ogolla together with nine others following a helicopter crash. The Government of Kenya has announced three days of national mourning in honour of the victims.

“May I, Your Excellency, on behalf of the Government and the people of Zimbabwe, and on my own behalf extend my heartfelt condolences to you and the people of the Republic of Kenya on the passing on of the Commander of the Kenyan Defence Force Chief General Francis Ogolla,” said President Mnangagwa.

“During this time of mourning, our thoughts and prayers are with you, the family of the late General Ogolla and all those who have been touched by his life and service to the great nation of Kenya.”

A minute of silence was observed in memory of Gen Ogolla and national heroes Brigadier-General Shadreck Vezha and Cde Nash Nyasha Dzimiri, as well as national heroine Cde Tsitsi Grace Jadagu. The trio will be buried at the National Heroes Acre in Harare tomorrow.

In his remarks President Ruto, said Kenya and Zimbabwe have over the years continued to enjoy warm and cordial relations.

He said he was convinced that vast opportunities still exist for the two countries to take their relations to the next level from a Joint Permanent Commission for Co-operation to a Bi-National Commission (BNC).

President Ruto noted that the volume of trade between Kenya and Zimbabwe was quite low, saying the two governments needed to deploy their best efforts to increase the volume of their bilateral trade, within the framework of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

“Both Kenya and Zimbabwe have ratified the AfCFTA) agreement which amply signifies our joint commitment to the promotion of intra-African trade,” he said.

“I am immensely grateful that Kenya Airways operations have benefited from the long-standing and excellent relations that exist between Kenya and Zimbabwe. We welcome the decision by Zimbabwe to exempt Kenya Airways from Corporate Tax.” In recognition of the common historical and cultural background, President Ruto said in December 2020 Kenyan citizenship was granted to the Shona community resident in Kenya who migrated to the country while on a religious pilgrimage, way back in 1960.

“The Shona community is rightfully participating and contributing to the socio-economic and democratic progress of Kenya as Kenyans,” he said.

He thanked President Mnangagwa for visiting the East African country in September 2022 to attend his swearing-in-ceremony, saying it bore testimony to the continued commitment to consolidate and strengthen relations between the two countries.

President Ruto also congratulated President Mnangagwa for being re-elected convincingly during last year’s harmonised elections.

“Let me also take this opportunity to express my heartfelt congratulations to Your Excellency, for being re-elected convincingly by the people of Zimbabwe to lead them again for five years,” he said.

“This shows the huge confidence the people have in your leadership as you continue to steward the Second Republic’s agenda of transformation.”

President Ruto further congratulated Zimbabwe for successfully holding its 44th independence anniversary celebrations.

“It has been 44 years since Bob Marley chartered a plane with 21 tonnes of musical equipment to serenade the ecstatic crowd on Zimbabwe’s first night of independence. That night he sang, ‘Every man gotta right to decide his own destiny’. That message is an affirmation of the sacrifices made by our liberation heroes, it’s true today as it was then.”

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Frederick Shava, Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development Dr Anxious Masuka, Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira, Information Communication Technology (ICT), Postal and Courier Services Minister Dr Tatenda Mavetera, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona and Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) chief executive officer Mr Tafadzwa Chinamo, among others signed the MoUs on behalf of Zimbabwe.

Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi signed the MoUs on behalf of his country.

The MoUs were on cooperation in healthcare, collaboration between the Zimbabwe Public Service Academy and the Kenya School of Government; science, technology and innovation; and investment promotion facilitation between ZIDA and its Kenyan counterpart, Kenya Investment Authority; as well as cooperation in basic education, training and research as well as diplomacy.

In recognition of the excellent bilateral relations that exist between the two countries, the 4th session of the Zimbabwe/Kenya Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation agreed to recommend that the framework for cooperation between the two countries be elevated from a Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation to a Bi-National Commission which would meet at the level of Head of State.

Under the economic and trade cluster, an MoU was signed between the Kenya Bureau of Standards and the Standards Association of Zimbabwe to establish a framework for the exchange of scientific and technical knowledge.

On cooperation in the field of transport and transport infrastructure, the objective of the MoU is aimed at enhancing cooperation and development of road transport infrastructure and promoting private sector infrastructure development.

The MoU on bilateral cooperation in agriculture and livestock development is aimed at enhancing food security through technological development transfer, research and training.

The session also agreed to accelerate implementation of instruments signed in 2022 which include cooperation and development of tourism and wildlife.

On the social cluster, the two countries agreed to advance pending negotiations on affordable housing, promotion of new technologies, culture and arts, twinning arrangements between the counties in Kenya and provinces and districts in Zimbabwe, urban and metropolitan development, labour and employment, trading of healthcare facilities between Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals and Tenwek Hospital in Bomet, Kenya.