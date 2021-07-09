Zimbabwe lose Taylor, Kaitano resolute after reaching maiden Test 50 against Bangladesh

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE made progress in the first session of day three of the once-off Test cricket match against Bangladesh, at Harare Sports Club on Friday, when they went into the lunch break on 209-2 in 67 overs in their first innings, which saw them trail the visitors by 259 runs.

Stand-in captain Brendan Taylor was the only Zimbabwean batsman to be dismissed in the morning session when he fell for 81 off 92 deliveries. This was after he had put on 116 runs for the second wicket with debutant Takudzwanashe Kaitano who got his half century on debut.

Kaitano became the sixth Zimbabwean to score 50 on Test debut when he to got to the half century mark having faced up to 159 deliveries.

At lunch, Kaitano had progressed to a patient 63 off 200 deliveries while fellow debutant Dion Myers had made a rapid 21 from 27 balls.

Zimbabwe will look to bat for the better part of the afternoon sessions as they seek to reduce the Bangladesh deficit and play themselves back into the contest after they let the tourists recover from 132-6 to post 468 in their first innings.

Mahmudullah top scored for Bangladesh with an unbeaten 150 scored off 278 balls. He found support down the order from Taskin Ahmed who contributed 75 from 134 balls at number 10.

@Mdawini_29