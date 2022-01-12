Zimbabwe lose to Bangladesh in ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup warm-up match

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE suffered defeat at the hands of Bangladesh in their second warm up match at the International Cricket Council Under-19 Cricket World Cup when they lost by 155 runs on the Duckworth/Lewis method in Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis, West Indies on Tuesday.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Bangladesh posted a decent total of 277 in 49.5 overs, particularly after a tricky start when opener Iftakher Hossain edged a delivery from Mgcini Dube to slip in the third over departing for just one. Aich Mollah, in at number three got his side back on track, making 82 from 82 deliveries with three sixes along the way.

Wicketkeeper Md Fahim also chipped in with a timely 33, before captain Rakibul Hasan went after the Zimbabwe attack, hitting 36 off 45 deliveries before being run-out. Tailender Ripon Mondol then managed a quick-fire 39 from 26 balls to take the 2020 champions up to their final total.

Zimbabwe’s reply did not start on solid ground when opener Panashe Taruvinga went for a duck. The next man in Steven Saul, launched a counter-attack, scoring 39 from 45 deliveries, but once he outside edged to Fahim his team were facing an uphill task, with the next noticeable contribution being 22 by Tashinga Makai. Zimbabwe were eventually bowled out for 110 runs in 35.2 overs.

On Sunday, Zimbabwe defeated beat Canada by two runs on the D/L method in an Under-19 World Cup warm-up clash.

The Zimbabwean youngsters are gearing up for action in Group C where their opponents are Afghanistan, Papua New Guinea and Pakistan. Zimbabwe take on Afghanistan at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex, in Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday, the same venue for their second pool match Papua New Guinea on 20 January while their last group fixture against Pakistan is taking place at Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago on 22 January.

