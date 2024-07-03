Zimbabwe makes progress in HIV response

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

Zimbabwe has made significant progress in responding to the HIV pandemic over the years with 98 percent of the proportion of people living with HIV on antiretroviral therapy (ART).

In a Post Cabinet Briefing this Tuesday evening, the Minister of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Dr Jenfan Muswere said similarly, the national malaria incidence has seen a steep decline of 70 percent in the last three years, from 32 cases per 1 000 population in 2020 to 9 cases per 1 000 in 2022.

Cabinet received and noted the National Health Strategy Performance Report for the 2021-2024 period, as presented by the Minister of Health and Child Care, Douglas Mombeshora.

“During the first half of the National Health Strategy, life expectancy at birth for females increased from 66.5 years to 68 years, while life expectancy at birth for males remained at 61 years.

“The country met the recommended 2010 World Health Report Threshold Public Health Expenditure per capita in 2021. Public Health Expenditure Per Capita has been increasing since the start of implementation of the National Health Strategy,” said Dr Muswere.

Given that about 90 percent of Zimbabweans access health services through the public health system, the Government is upgrading and expanding the system to provide all the requisite services.

“Government introduced Quinary Level Care, which is now the highest level of care meant to offer super-specialised services. The first Quinary Hospital is being established and is currently under construction.

“Government has also made significant progress in the development of new health infrastructure and the refurbishment of existing facilities. Over 78 percent of district hospitals in Zimbabwe have fully operational theatres to perform emergency maternity surgery, and 93 percent have kits for resuscitating newly born babies,” added Dr Muswere.

Overall, he said the Health Sector has made significant progress towards achieving the targets set in the National Health Strategy (2021-2025).

Furthermore, he said there was a general increase in the availability of medicines in health facilities, from 51 percent in 2020 to 54.1 in 2021.

In the second quarter of 2022, almost 96 of public health facilities had at least 80 percent of essential medicines in stock. Antimalarials, ARVs, and anti-TB medicine stocks remained adequate during the period.

