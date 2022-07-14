Zimbabwe makes two changes, bat first against USA in crucial ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier Group A decider

Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine has won the toss and chose to bat in the Group A top of log clash against the United States of America at Queens Sports Club

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE have made two changes to their playing eleven for their final Group A encounter in the International Cricket Council Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier against the United States of America at Queens Sports Club.

Left arm seamer Richard Ngarava has taken the place of injured Tendai Chatara while Innocent Kaia comes in for Wessley Madhevere who has struggled for runs so far in the tournament.

Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine won the toss and chose to bat first in a match that promises fireworks.

Both teams are yet to lose to far in the tournament and whoever wins this one will top Group A and face Papua New Guinea in the semifinals on Friday while the loser face a tricky clash with Netherlands.

Before the match, USA were on top of Group A because of a superior net run rate after wins over Jersey and Singapore. Zimbabwe are second after they defeated Singapore and Jersey.

