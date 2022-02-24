Zimbabwe membership suspended by Fifa

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

WORLD football body, International Federation of Association Football (Fifa) has temporarily suspended Zimbabwe’s membership with effect from today (Thursday) due to what it termed third party interference in the internal affairs of the Zimbabwe Football Association.

Fifa’s action comes after the Sports and Recreation Commission suspended the Felton Kamambo led Zifa executive committee on 16 November 2021.

This followed the suspension of Zifa head of secretariat, Joseph Mamutse in November 2020.

Prior to that, Fifa stated that the SRC had written to the world football governing body in August 2019 requesting to appoint a Zifa normalisation committee.

Fifa however rebutted those efforts and informed the SRC that the conditions had not been met for such a committee to be put in place.

In December 2021, Fifa sent a letter asking the SRC to reverse the suspension of the Zifa board by 3 January, failure to that, the issue would be sent to the Fifa Council for consideration.

The Fifa Council met on Thursday and decided to slap Zimbabwe with a ban.

Fifa want the SRC to repeal Mamutse’s suspension, reverse the decision to suspend the Zifa board, reverse the appointment of the restructuring committee.

The world football governing body wants written confirmation from Kamambo and his board together with Mamutse that they unconditionally in control of Zifa premises.

Furthermore, Fifa wants the SRC to withdraw its case against the Kamambo and three other Zifa executive committee members as well as Mamutse.

“Consequently, and in accordance with article 13 of the FIFA Statutes, ZIFA loses all its membership rights as of 24 February until further notice.

ZIFA representative and club teams are therefore no longer entitled to take part in international competitions until the suspension is lifted.

This also means that neither the ZIFA nor any of its members or officials may benefit from any development programmes, courses or training from FIFA and/or CAF,’’ read the letter from Fifa secretary general Fatma Samoura.

In conclusion, Samoura said Fifa has a zero tolerance to issues of sexual harassment and bribery and will therefore cooperate with investigations related to such issues by Zimbabwean authorities.

