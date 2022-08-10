Zimbabwe miss out on clean sweep over Bangladesh

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

WOEFUL batting cost Zimbabwe an opportunity to achieve a One Day International clean sweep over an International Cricket Council Full Member in over two decades when they went down by 105 runs to Bangladesh in the third and final ODI at Harare Sports Club today.

Zimbabwe were bowled out for 151 in 32.2 overs after Bangladesh had made 256/9 in 50 overs.

Having already won the series, the home side had a great opportunity to complete a whitewash over a Full Member in 21 years but it was never to be. The last time Zimbabwe achieved a clean sweep over an ICC Full Member was in November 2001 when a team led by Stuart Carlisle won 3-0 away to Bangladesh.

As injuries continue to mount for Zimbabwe, the Chevrons went into the match without their stand-in captain Regis Chakabva, with Sikandar Raza leading the team in his absence.

Having bowled well to keep Bangladesh to within an achievable target, Zimbabwe were once again pinning their hopes on Raza to produce some magic with bat in hand. Alas, Raza is human too and after back to back hundreds to clinch the series, he fell for a first ball duck, bowled by debutant Ebadot Hossain but had already done the job to pick up the Player of the Series award.

Zimbabwe never recovered from a bad start with the bat and their decent total was largely due to the effort of the tail end of the batting order. Richard Ngarava top scored with a career best 34 off 27 balls while Victor Nyauchi made 26. The two put on 68 for the 10th wicket. Debutant wicketkeeper Clive Madande contributed 24 runs.

