Zimbabwe national junior rugby teams warm up for SA Youth Weeks

Zimbabwe Under-14 rugby team against Menlo Park

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Under-14 as well as Under-17 boys national rugby teams are in South Africa for their respective tournaments in the neigbouring country.

Monument High School in Krugersdorp is the venue for the Under-13 Craven Week to be held from 27 June to 1 July where the Brighton Chivandire coached Zimbabwe Under-14 will be taking part. For the Under-17s, Northern Cape Griquas Stadium, Kimberley is the venue for the Under-16 Grant Khomo Week taking place from 27-30 June.

Zimbabwe Under-14 rugby team coach Brighton Chivandire speaking to his players

As a build up to the two tournaments, the Zimbabwean lads are already in South Africa to fine tune for the two tournaments.

On Friday, the Zimbabwean Under-14s took on Menlo Park in Pretoria and won the match 44-12. The try scorers were Ethan Zhou (two tries), Nashe Pepukai (two tries), Irvine Mtungwazi, Liam Britten, Mukudzei Chisi and Mudiwa Jenje while Gray van der Merwe kicked on two conversions.

Bryce Honiball of Falcon College is the Zimbabwe captain for the Under-13 Craven Week while the vice captains are Tadiwa Chakuchichi and Chad Shearing.

The Under-17s, coached by Max Madziva are in Johannesburg gearing up for the Under-16 Grant Khomo Week in Kimberly while the Under-19s, mentored by Marvin Chirume are still in Zimbabwe preparing for the Under-18 Academy Week set for 3-7 July at Hugenote High School in Wellington in Western Cape South Africa.

