Zimbabwe not among Africa’s best

Online Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S neighbours South Africa will field two team in this year’s Champions League and Caf Confederations Cup being a reward for consistent performances in continental club competitions.

Big guns Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates will play in the Champions League with Stellenbosch and Sekhukhune in the less glamorous Confederations Cup.

For the umpteenth time, Zimbabwe will field one team each in the continental tournaments as the country does not rank among the 12 best in Africa.

The Confederation of African Football has announced the 12 countries that will be allowed to field two teams in this year’s Caf Champions League which kicks off on August 18.

Algeria, Angola, Cote d’Ivorie, Egypt, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, Democratic Republic of Congo, South Africa, Sudan, Tunisia and Tanzania are the countries to have two teams in the Champions League and Confederations Cup.

Only the 12 top-ranked countries will enjoy that privilege.

Zimbabwe will be represented by Ngezi Platinum the league winners in 2023 in the Champions League.

Dynamos will be the country’s representatives in the Confederations Cup.

The registration for the tournaments has been opened on the Caf Competitions Management System.