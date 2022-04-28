Zimbabwe Olympic Committee announces Olympic Solidarity Scholarships recipients

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Olympic Committee has announced 10 athletes who are recipients of Olympic Solidarity Scholarships in preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Recipients of the scholarships were announced in Harare during a cocktail on Monday by the French Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Laurent Chevallier, and in the presence of the Minister of Youth Sport, Arts and Recreation, Kirsty Coventry.

The recipients are Christe-Rose Prestorius (judo) Andie Kuipers (triathlon) Denilson Cyprianos, Donata Katai, Nomvula Banele Mjimba (all swimming), triple jumper Chengetayi Mapaya, Stephen Cox, Justine Carla Hobbs (both rowing), Isaac Mpofu, Fortunate Chidziva (both athletics marathon).

All the recipients of the solidarity scholarships are bright prospects. Katai was the first black swimmer to represent the country at the Olympics when she got a universality slot for the Tokyo Olympics. She competed in the 100 metres backstroke, won her heat in a personal best time but missed out on a semifinal place after finishing 34th overall.

Cyprianos is on a swimming scholarship at the South Dakota University in the United States of America.

Kuipers has over the years been representing Zimbabwe in regional, continental and international triathlon competitions.

Chidziva recently won the women’s race at the Two Oceans Half Marathon in Cape Town South Africa on a day when another Zimbabwean Moses Tarakinyu won the men’s race. [email protected]_29