Zimbabwe on charm offensive at World Travel Market in London

Simba Jemwa, Online Reporter

ZIMBABWE pulled all the stops at the ongoing three-day long World Travel Market (WTM) in London, United Kingdom.

As Day One drew to a close at the leading global business to business (B2B) travel show currently underway Zimbabwe arourism Authority (ZTA) Chief Executive Ms Winnie Muchanyuka said the industry is excited to be engaging with the world in an effort to position Zimbabwe as a must visit destination as the world opens up as travel restrictions are lifted worldwide.

“We are happy with the level of engagement and the interest being shown by industry players from the European markets who are attending this event. Along with Deputy Minister Rwodzi, we have been talking to them and showing them the possibilities that Zimbabwe has as a destination and I think we getting through to them,” Ms Muchanyuka told Sunday News Online.

The Zimbabwean delegation is being led by the Deputy Minister of Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Barbara Rwodzi and includes the ZTA along with 10 industry players. The delegation is primed to once again entice the European market to visit Zimbabwe after the catastrophic effects of the COVID 19 pandemic.

