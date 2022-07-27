Zimbabwe on Polio alert 

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

ZIMBABWE is on high polio alert after a number of cases were reported in Mozambique’s Tete province.

Speaking during a post Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Cde Monica Mutsvangwa said although no cases of polio had been recorded in Zimbabwe, the country should urgently join a synchronized vaccination campaign.

“The Southern African Region is currently experiencing a poliomyelitis (polio) outbreak. During the week under review three polio cases were reported in Tete Province, Mozambique. Although no polio cases have been reported in Zimbabwe, four of our districts in Mashonaland East Province share a border with Tete Province.

“Thus Zimbabwe should urgently join a synchronized vaccination campaign in the Region- Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi and Mozambique- to contain the outbreak,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

Regarding the Covid-19 pandemic, the Minister revealed that the country’s cumulative cases stood at 256 284, with 250 218 recoveries and 5 574 deaths.

“The recovery rate was 98 percent, with 492 active cases reported. A total of 133 cases were reported, compared to the 184 recorded the previous week and reflecting a 28 percent decrease in the number of cases.

“Regarding the national vaccination programme, as at 25 July 2022, a total of 6 362 618 first doses had been administered, while 4 728 400 people had received their second dose and 933 499 their third dose. Cabinet wishes to advise that those who received their first dose need to get the second dose in order to benefit from the vaccination exercise,” she said.

The Minister further revealed that no new cases were reported during the week by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.