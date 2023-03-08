Zimbabwe pick up first win in Over-50s Cricket World Cup

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE bounced back from a hammering in their opening encounter of the International Masters Cricket (IMC) Over-50s World Cup on Monday to register a four-wicket win over West Indies yesterday in their second match of the campaign at Milnerton High School in Cape Town, South Africa.

After winning the toss and electing to bowl first, Zimbabwe restricted the Windies to 171/7 in 45 overs and went on to finish on 172/6 in 38.1 overs to register their first win of the competition and dust off the poor start they had.

Andrew Walton and Michael Van Staden starred with the ball for the Zimbabwean Old Timers as they both took three wickets each in nine overs. Walton gave away 38 runs in his spell while Van Staden conceded 39 runs to help Zimbabwe keep their opponents within reach. Zamin Amin top-scored for the Windies with 49 runs not out.

In Zimbabwe’s chase, Murray Goodwin was the star with the bat once again, alongside Stuart Carlisle as they both scored 57 runs from 58 and 64 balls respectively. Timothy Bartlett chipped in with an unbeaten 32 runs off 50 deliveries while Jason Wells retired hurt on 11 runs to be the only batters to cross double figures.

Zimbabwe are in Pool A of the competition and will play their next match against the United States of America (USA) in the fourth round of fixtures on Friday. In round three, the senior Chevrons will be on a bye.

Match round five will see the team go up against Sri Lanka before they go on to play against Canada in the sixth round and round up their group fixtures with a match against Australia as the tournament will head into the knockout stages. – @brandon_malvin