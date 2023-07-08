Zimbabwe players shine halfway through bowls tourney

Brandon Moyo

[email protected]

AT the halfway stage of the Africa States Bowls Tournament, which took place in Namibia, Zimbabwean players had produced good results in both men and women’s categories.

Team Zimbabwe was competing against five countries and managed to be collect some medals in the early stages of the prestigious tournament.

The other five participating nations were South Africa, Kenya, Zambia, Botswana and the hosts, Namibia.

In the men’s category, Zimbabwe scooped gold in the pairs section of the event overcoming South Africa (silver) and Botswana (bronze). The pairs team was made up of Clive Robertson and Myles Hopper.

In the men’s triples category, Zimbabwean players managed to scoop yet another medal, claiming bronze while South Africa took gold and Botswana had silver. The triples team was made up of Ellia Mbulawa, Lionel Coventry and Jabulani Sibanda.

Zimbabwean women also managed to get podium finished in singles and fours categories. Jane Rigby was the star attraction in the singles event, claiming the top honors of a gold medal while South Africa had silver and Zambia took home a bronze medal.

In the fours event, Zimbabwe were runners up with a silver medal while the hosts, Namibia claimed the top honours, claiming gold. In third place there was South Africa.

Zimbabwe players got off their continental showpiece to a flying start. – @brandon_malvin