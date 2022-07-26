Zimbabwe population grows by 16.2 percent, as ZIMSTAT releases preliminary results

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Correspondent

THE Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) this Tuesday (today) released the 2022 Population and Housing Census preliminary results with the country recording a 16.2 percent population growth from 2012.

According to the preliminary results the country’s population has been pegged at 15 178 979 of which 7 289 558 were male and 7 889 421 were female.

THE population and housing census is conducted after every 10 years by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat).

Presenting the preliminary results, ZIMSTAT director general, Mr Taguma Mahode said the proportion of male to female population in 2022 is 48 percent to 52 percent respectively

“The population of Zimbabwe as at 20 April 2022 was 15 178 979 of which 7 289 558 were male and 7 889 421 were female. Population as at 18 August 2012 was 13 061 239 of which 6 280 539 were male and 6 780 700 were female.

“The population change from 2012 to 2022 is 16.2 percent. The proportion of male to female population in 2022 is 48 percent to 52 percent respectively. The proportions were the same in 2012,” said Mr Mahode.

While in all provinces, the female population was higher than the male population, Matabeleland South had the least disparity.

Mr Mahode also released the sex ratios and the urban-rural shares.

“The overall sex ratio was 92. The sex ratios ranged from 86 males per 100 females in Bulawayo Province to 98 males per 100 in Mashonaland West Province.

“The share of the Urban-Rural Population saw rural comprising 61.4 percent with the rural comprising of 38.6 percent. In 2012 Rural was at 67 percent and urban at 33 percent,” said Mr Mahode.

Harare and Bulawayo remains to be the most densely populated provinces.

The dissemination of results will be staggered as a factor of modules. The preliminary saw the demographic characteristics being released. Housing Characteristics and Living Conditions, functioning, Emigration, Deaths, Education, Fertility and Labour force are some of the modules yet to be realized.

