Zimbabwe records 191 suspected new Cholera cases

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

ZIMBABWE has recorded over 24 500 suspected cholera cases and 457 suspected cholera deaths with Manicaland having the highest of 118 as of 14 February 2024.

According to the latest Cholera Situation Update by the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Bulawayo has no new cases while Mashonaland Central has 55, Harare 46, Midlands 27, Mashonaland West 27, and Matabeleland North and South have three and two suspected cases respectively.

Cumulatively, the country recorded 191 suspected new cases, 225 recoveries, 145 cases in care, and two suspected deaths on Wednesday.

According to World Health Organisation Zimbabwe, extensive research backs the safety of oral cholera vaccines that are being administered to the public.

“Studies show minimal side effects and strong protection against this serious illness. Do not delay, get vaccinated if you are in a high risk area,” said WHO.

WHO also highlighted that cholera causes severe dehydration and can be deadly. Pregnant women, children and people with a weakened immune system are especially vulnerable to cholera.

So far 1.3 million doses of the cholera vaccines have been availed to Zimbabwe through WHO, UNICEF and the Ministry of Health in Zimbabwe.

The public is being advised to practice good hand hygiene and to drink water from clean and protected sources.

