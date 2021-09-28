Zimbabwe Rugby Union conducts level one coaching courses for women

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Rugby Union World Rugby Training and Education workforce recently held two level one rugby coaching courses especially for women.

Prince Edward School in Harare was the venue for the first course while the second one took place at Hartsfield Rugby Ground in Bulawayo.

Former national women sevens rugby team coach, Abigail Kawonza conducted the Harare course with Shaun DeSouza where 16 participated while in Bulawayo Kawonza was joined by Ruben Kumpasa, where there were 32 participants. Kawonza is a World Rugby Educator for match officials while DeSouza and Kumpasa, both former national team players are coaches educators.

According to the ZRU, those who participated in the two courses were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus in line with Covid-19 guidelines.

“The ZRU World Rugby Training and Education workforce held two Level one Rugby coaching courses especially for the Women. The Educators Abigail Kawonza, Shaun DeSouza and Ruben Kumpasa held the courses under strict Covid-19 protocols and participants had to be fully vaccinated to take part,’’ said the ZRU.

Next up to benefit from the courses aimed at aspiring women’s rugby coaches is Manicaland, with a date yet to finalised.

