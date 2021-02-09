Zimbabwe Rugby Union president Jani appointed chairperson of Rugby Africa’s rugby academy subcommittee

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Rugby Union president, Aaron Jani has been appointed to the Rugby Africa’s rugby committee as the chairperson of the rugby academy subcommittee.

Jani was informed of his appointment on Monday. Part of his task involves providing a link what are called academy nations and the performing ones. His subcommittee is tasked with making recommendation to the Rugby Africa executive committee to make sure that African countries reach their potential in the sport.

“My role is to provide leadership to ensure that we bridge the knowledge and experience gap between academy nations and performance nations. We will be making appropriate recommendations to the Rugby Africa executive committee via the Rugby committee for policy formulation to ensure that these nations reach their full Rugby potential,’’ Jani said.

In November last year, Jani was appointed as an executive committee member of the Rugby Africa’s women advisory committee, whose role is to shape the future of the women’s game on the African continent.

Jani’s latest appointment comes after ZRU board members, Abigail Mnikwa and Abigail Kawonza were recently assigned roles on the Rugby Africa subcommittees for women. Mnikwa was named in the Rugby Africa’s women rugby advisory committee’s subcommittee on leadership, training and conferences.

Kawonza was named in Rugby Africa women’s subcommittee on player welfare and participation.

@Mdawini_29